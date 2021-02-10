Antique Boat Museum, Alexandria Bay Coast Guard hosting virtual boater safety course this summer

CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — Looking to get out on the water this summer? You might need to take a boaters safety course.
The Antique Boat Museum and the United States Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 1-6 in Alexandria Bay announced their collaboration to offer the Auxiliary’s nationally recognized boater safety courses this summer. However, with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the eight-hour course will be offered virtually.
These courses are required under Brianna’s Law for those of specific ages wishing to operate a motorized water vessel.
Additionally, all boaters will be required to have a boating safety certificate regardless of their age by January 1, 2025.
Until 2025, Safe boating certification is required in New York State on the following schedule:
|Born on or after
|Need to be certified to operate a motorized vessel by
|January 1, 1988
|2022
|January 1, 1983
|2023
|January 1, 1978
|2024
Boater safety courses will be held starting in June 2021. They will take place Mondays through Thursday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. during one week out of every month. The schedule is as follows:
- Session 1: June 21 to June 24, 2021
- Session 2: July 19 to July 22, 2021
- Session 3: August 23 to August 26, 2021
- Session 4: September 20 to September 23, 2021
- Session 5: October 18 to October 21, 2021
All students will be required to have a computer or tablet with internet access, a front functioning webcam and a microphone. Materials for the course are included in tuition and can be picked up at the Antique Boat Museum or emailed as a PDF.
Registration for any of the courses can be completed on the Antique Boat Museum website.