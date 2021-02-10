Antique Boat Museum, Alexandria Bay Coast Guard hosting virtual boater safety course this summer

CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — Looking to get out on the water this summer? You might need to take a boaters safety course.

The Antique Boat Museum and the United States Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 1-6 in Alexandria Bay announced their collaboration to offer the Auxiliary’s nationally recognized boater safety courses this summer. However, with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the eight-hour course will be offered virtually.

These courses are required under Brianna’s Law for those of specific ages wishing to operate a motorized water vessel.

Additionally, all boaters will be required to have a boating safety certificate regardless of their age by January 1, 2025.

Until 2025, Safe boating certification is required in New York State on the following schedule:

Born on or after Need to be certified to operate a motorized vessel by January 1, 1988 2022 January 1, 1983 2023 January 1, 1978 2024

Boater safety courses will be held starting in June 2021. They will take place Mondays through Thursday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. during one week out of every month. The schedule is as follows:

Session 1: June 21 to June 24, 2021

Session 2: July 19 to July 22, 2021

Session 3: August 23 to August 26, 2021

Session 4: September 20 to September 23, 2021

Session 5: October 18 to October 21, 2021

All students will be required to have a computer or tablet with internet access, a front functioning webcam and a microphone. Materials for the course are included in tuition and can be picked up at the Antique Boat Museum or emailed as a PDF.

Registration for any of the courses can be completed on the Antique Boat Museum website.