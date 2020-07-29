Antique Boat Museum and ACBS Symposium postponed to 2021

CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Antique Boat Museum and the Antique & Classic Boat Society have agin postponed their symposium, originally to take place in May.

The two organizations announced that the event, originally May 29- May 31, then rescheduled to October 2- October 4, will be now be held in May 2021.

The decision was made due to COVID-19 concerns and associated travel restrictions.

The Antique Boat Museum stated that both organizations “feel this is in the best interest of the attendees of this event as well as the 1000 Islands community.”

Confirmed dates of the symposium are May 7-9, 2021. Further information will be released in the upcoming year,

