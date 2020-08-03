Antique Boat Museum announces winners of 56th Annual Antique Boat Show & Auction

CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Antique Boat Museum announced the award winners of the 56th Annual Antique Boat Show & Auction.

The winners are:

People’s Choice Powered: Ginger Snap – Stephen Slingerland – 1952 Chris Craft

People’s Choice Non-Powered: Too Cute – Ric & Wendy Fetridge – 1928 Penn Yan

People’s Choice Motor: Al Hetzke – Sears & Roebuck Waterwitch

Favorite Century: Wooden It Be Nice – Howard Skinner – 1962 Century

Favorite Chris Craft: Queeny – David McEwen – 1938 Chris Craft

Joe Turcotte Memorial Gar Wood Award: Real Class V – Cal & Pat Carter – 2014 Gar Wood Custom Boats

Favorite Lyman: Vieux Chat – Bill & Bob Barker – 1957 Lyman

ABM Staff Choice: Shady Lady – Henry Wray & Geoffrey Nesbitt – 1934 Chris Craft

Fred Thomas Antique Boater of the Year: Joe Fleming

Jim Lewis Memorial Award for Most Unique Vessel: Bugbite – Kevin Fitzke – 2019 Fitzke/Ventnor

Robert O. Cox Founders Award: Oom Pah Pah – Al Hetzke – 1969 Chris Craft

Walter G. Kincaid Memorial Award: Peau Neuve – Jane & Kevin Heffron – 1936 Andrews

This was the inaugural year for the Joe Turcotte Memorial Gar Wood Award, previously the Gar Wood Award. The Turcotte family has long been the sponsors of the Gar Wood award at the Annual Antique Boat Show & Auction. Tragedy struck the family when Joe Turcotte was killed in an automobile accident in 2019. ABM is honoring Joe’s memory and his love of all things boating by presenting this award for the first time this year.

Joe Fleming is one of the founders of the Antique & Classic Boat Society and continues to be involved with ACBS at the national and chapter levels. In 1985, Joe re-established Elco and went on to build 1950 electric launches using modern construction methods. After selling the company in 1993, he returned several years later as the Chief Engineer. Joe does electric power conversions to this day. His 1948 22’ Chris Craft Topridge is easily recognizable with its bright blue hull, the same color as delivered new to the original owner, Marjorie Merriweather Post.

Joe Fleming, Fred Thomas Antique Boater of the Year (photo courtesy of Bob Kays)

