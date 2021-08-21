Antique Boat Museum, Antique & Classic Boat Society hosting Symposium

CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Antique Boat Museum is partnering with the Antique and Classic Boat Society to host a Symposium from October 1 to October 3.

The weekend-long Symposium is for people with a passion for boating and building boats, boat owners, and everyone in between according to a press release from the ABM. The event will offer sessions on flipping boats for bottom work, vacuum bagging, rebuilding a Scripps 302, and finishing “Mosquito”, which has been a project boat for the last couple of Symposiums.

Instructors for this years event will include Bo and Kathy Muller from Muller Boatworks in New Hampshire, Mark Hill from 4th Coast Fours in New York, and Andrew Robb from North Country Boatworks in Connecticut.

Registration for the Symposium is $200 for adults and $125 for youth, and covers all of the lesson materials, Friday night’s shore dinner, lunch on Saturday, and breakfast on Saturday and Sunday. The event will take place at the ABM in Clayton.

Those interested can register on the Symposium’s page which outlines the full schedule of the weekend.