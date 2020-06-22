Antique Boat Museum makes changes to annual boat show, other events

The 1924 Hutchinson Idyll Oaks led the parade at the first Antique Boat Show in 1965 (photo courtesy of ABM’s Marion Clayton Link Archives)

CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWTI) – With COVID-19 preventing normal operations, the Antique Boat Museum, North America’s premier freshwater boating museum in Clayton, will celebrate its Annual Antique Boat Show & Auction by paying tribute to the modest beginnings of the now world-famous event.

Antique Boat Museum’s Annual Antique Boat Show & Auction remains the oldest continuously running Boat Show in the nation.

Antique and classic boats in the region, and those able to come from outside the North Country, can join the Antique Boat Musuem on a parade around the Islands on August 1 at 8am and 5pm. The museum is encourage anyone participating to make their outing a day in Clayton by visiting local restaurants and shops between cruises.

The route will include US waters and boaters only due to the closure of the Canadian-US border. If possible at the time the event is held, the cruise will be opened to Canadian boaters and waters. The route and best viewing times and spots to see the flotilla will be announced two weeks before the cruise so anyone wishing to watch can make plans. A limited number of slips will be available for participating boats to dock at Antique Boat Museum on August 1.

In addition to the boats on parade, boat and engine owners from near and far are invited to put their boat in the virtual Boat Show, which will include a virtual marketplace with vendors to visit and shop and a virtual Auction in a first for the Museum.

Anyone who would like to share a story about boating can do so on the Antique Boat Museum’s website. Stories will be included in the virtual show or future printed materials. Admission to the Antique Boat Museum will be free from August 1-2.

The 57th Annual Antique Boat Show & Auction will celebrate “Boats in the 1000 Islands”, the ACBS Guest Chapter the Manotick Classic Boat Club, and crowning the Best on the River and Queen of the River August 6-8, 2021.

Additional Schedule Updates:

The 1000 Islands Concours d’Elegance originally scheduled for June 27, 2020 is postponed to June 26, 2021. ABM looks forward to celebrating Sunbeams and Triumphs alongside other antique and classic cars next year.

The Festival of Oar, Paddle & Sail originally scheduled for July 3, 2020 is canceled.

The Watch Island Party originally scheduled for August 8, 2020 is rescheduled for a date in 2021 to be announced.

Originally scheduled for August 14-15, 2020, Need for Speed has been postponed to 2022. The Antique Boat Museum is looking forward to expanding the plans and making Need for Speed a fantastic celebration of racing in 2022. By postponing until 2022, this keeps Need for Speed in alternate years from the Rideau Ferry Raceboat Regatta allowing participants to attend both.

1000 Islands Family Day originally postponed to September 13, 2020 is now rescheduled for 2021. Antique Boat Museum is encouraging everyone to have some family fun boat watching or boating as part of the reimagined Boat Show on August 1.

The museum’s education programming will look different for the 2020 season. No on-campus classes, workshops or lectures will be held until July 27. River Rat Camps will not be held in 2020 and the USCG Auxiliary has shifted all classes online.

All registrants have three options in the event any currently scheduled programming is canceled, including a full refund of class fees, credit towards registration in 2021 or to donate their payment to support the museum through these unprecedented times.

Upon opening on June 27 for the season, Antique Boat Museum will be open six days per week from 9am-5pm and will be closed every Wednesday through Columbus Day.

The museum has based all scheduling changes on Governor Cuomo’s NY Forward reopening plan and guidelines from the CDC and government officials.

