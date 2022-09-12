1. Campus view of boats on display on land and on the water at the 50th Annual Antique Boat Show & Auction (Antique Boat Museum)

CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — New faces are now in the Antique Boat Museum’s Hall of Fame.

ABM named its latest Hall of Fame inductees at its 2022 Antique and Classic Boat Society Annual International Meeting and Show on September 10.

New inductees include Jim and Lorraine Ellis Lewis, Carl Mammel, William Morgan and Allan Newell. These individuals were honored for the impacts made on the boating community and how they’ve shaped the future of ABM.

Brief biographies of each inductee can be read below:

Jim and Lorraine Ellis Lewis

The late Lewises were among the founders of the Antique Boat Museum and were both ardent boaters. Jim Lewis was well-known in antique boating circles for the number and variety of antique wooden boats he bought, restored, showed, and gave to various museums. In addition to collecting and restoring antique motor boats, Jim participated in many major sailing races. Jim’s tangible love for the River, old boats and the Antique Boat Museum helped establish the Museum as a vibrant institution. Tony was one of the few women to compete in the Antique Race Boat Regatta driving her E-class racer Riot, and her red racing jumpsuit hangs in the ABM Boardroom bearing her name. Antique Boat Museum

Carl Mammel

Carl Mammel found his interest in antique wood boats in the early 1980s with the purchase of a 1940 Garwood and a 1946 Chris Craft. This was the beginning of a collection of many rare outstanding vessels. He has donated a number of boats to the Legacy of the Lakes Museum in Alexandria, Minnesota. Mammel is a director emeritus of the Legacy of the Lakes Museum. As one of the founders of the Legacy of the Lakes Museum, he recognized the value of the lake traditions and legacies and the need to preserve for future generations the memories that make Minnesota so special. Antique Boat Museum

William Morgan

The late William J. (Bill) Morgan was one of the individuals most responsible for reviving wooden speedboat building in North America. Best known for resurrecting the Hacker-Craft brand, whose boats he manufactured in Silver Bay, New York, Morgan also restored and built replicas of more than twenty Gold Cup racers of the 1930s, including Happy Times, a replica of George Reis’s El Lagarto. Morgan himself was a racer, competing in the Gold Cup, the President’s and National Sweepstakes races, as well as in the Silver Cup and the Canadian National compiling an impressive record of victories. Morgan donated his personal collection of Gold Cup race boats as well as a rare 1923 Gold Cup Packard engine and volumes of archival material to the Antique Boat Museum in Clayton, New York. Several of these boats are on display in the Quest for Speed exhibition located in the Morgan Building. Antique Boat Museum

Allan Newell

Allan Newell is a life-long antique boat enthusiast and passionate 1000 Islands steward who has restored many rare boats with meticulous care to use period appropriate materials and procedures. He founded the Chippewa Bay Maritime Museum in 2015 and is a Trustee Emeritus of the Antique Boat Museum and member of the Museum’s International Advisory Council. Newell was a classic hydroplane racer in the 1960s and staged the first ever vintage hydroplane show at the Chippewa Maritime Museum in 2021. Newell’s dedication to small craft and high quality craftmanship is unmatched. Antique Boat Museum

The Antique Boat Museum is also seeking to recognize new inductees at various intervals opposed to an annual event. Nominations can be submitted by email at abmhalloffame@abm.org or by mailing to 750 Mary Street, Clayton, New York, 13624.