CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Antique Boat Museum is gearing up for its 2022 season.

The Museum has confirmed that it will reopen for the summer on Saturday, May 7. Following this opening, it will remain open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Columbus Day.

New exhibits being launched this year include one titled “The Old Reliable: The Historically Inspired Designs of Slipstream Watercraft. This will be in the Homer L. Dodge Gallery. The second new exhibit, “Beneath the Surface: The Maritime Artwork of Roland Stevens,” will be in the concours gallery between the Gordon and Coffin Gallerie

The Museum will bring back Ride the River boat rides this summer as well, which will begin Memorial Day Weekend. These provide visitors with a 45-minute boat ride through the 1000 Islands in the Museum’s triple cockpit runabout.

Guided walking tours of the historic houseboat La Duchesse will also begin Memorial Day Weekend. ABM skiff rowing will be available starting in June and the Free Community Sailing and Rowing program will run in July and August.

Additional special events hosted by the Museum are listed below: