CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Antique Boat Museum located in Clayton has received $4,787 in funding for capacity building. The grant was awarded through the Museum Association of New York’s partnership with the New York State Council on the Arts.

In total, MANY in partnership with NYSCA awarded $497,114 to 102 grantees, including ABM. The grant partnership with NYSCA was developed in response to the Institute of Museum and Library Services and Partners for Public Good study, “Market Analysis and Opportunity Assessment of Museum Capacity Building Programs” which was published in March of 2021.

Capacity Building grants were awarded in amounts up to $5,000 to help museums respond to pandemic-related challenges, build financial stability, strengthen board and community engagement, update technology, support leadership, and change systems to address diversity, equity, access, inclusion, and justice.

The ABM will use the funds to purchase additional digital storage space for their digital collections and equipment to establish a second digitization station in the Lou Smith Library and Marion Clayton Link Archives. The additional storage space and equipment add to the Digitization Laboratory from Digital Transitions Cultural Heritage which was installed in the Curatorial Studio.

According to the museum, the Digitization Laboratory and new storage space and equipment will expand ABM’s capacity to meet the demand for digitally based content and access to the Museum’s archival collections. Executive Director at ABM, Rebecca L. Hopfinger explained the impact the improvements will have on the museum and the community that enjoys it.

“These types of grant funds are incredibly helpful to museums of our size,” Hopfinger said. “We often are unable to budget for special projects that make an impact to the mission but may not impact ordinary day-to-day operations. Having the technology in place to facilitate the digitization of our permanent collection now is critical in securing long-term accessibility.”

More information on the museum and the services it offers can be found here.