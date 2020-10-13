Antique Boat Museum, U.S. Coast Guard partner for remote boaters safety courses

CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Antique Boat Museum has announced new remote programming for interested participants.

The Antique Boat Museum has announced a partnership with the United States Coast Guard Auxiliary’s Alexandria Bay Flotilla to offer remote learning opportunities. Programming includes boaters safety courses and seamanship seminars.

According to ABM, “About Boating Safely for 2020,” will hold its final sessions from November 2 through November 5. The class will follow a compact schedule, lasting for two hour on each night, starting at 6 p.m. and ending at 8 p.m.

This course is accepted by New York State in place of the state safe boating program, which is required for all boaters born on or after January 1, 1993.

Additionally, AMB and the USCG Auxiliary has announced a Seamanship Seminar set to start in December. The two-hour seminar is scheduled to meet on Saturdays at 10 a.m. AMB stated that these seminars are best tailored for those with previous boating experience, and are meant to actively engage participants.

The Antique Boat Museum also announced changes to their Captain School brought on by COVID-19 concerns. ABM stated that in-person sessions this fall will be limited to 12 students.

The Captain School is set to begin on November 21, and will follow a Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m schedule. All participants will be required to follow strict COVID-19 protocols including a temperature check, questionnaire, social distancing and face coverings.

