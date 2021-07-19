Antique boat show returns to Clayton on August 6

1. Campus view of boats on display on land and on the water at the 50th Annual Antique Boat Show & Auction (Antique Boat Museum)

CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — The longest continuously running antique boat show will run from August 6 through August 8 in Clayton at the Antique Boat Museum.

The Antique Boat Museum will have boats and motors of all makes, models, and age from across the United States. The fundraising boat auction will take place virtually this year and will be held from August 2 through August 7 and will close at the traditional live auction time of 1 p.m. on August 7.

The Show of Boats on Parada, Marketplace, and Virtual Auctions will include forums by Anthony S. Mollica Jr., who is the author of “Classic Boats of the 100 Islands,” and Mark Hill of Fourth Coast Fours; vintage engines start-up on “Pardon Me, Snail, and Cicada.” Paddle Painting with local artist John Miller III and the River Picnic Reception will also be offered.

On August 7 at 6 p.m. there will be a River Picnic. Tickets will be $25 and can be purchased by calling 315-686-4104 ext. 221.