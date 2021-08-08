Antique boats in Clayton take off for their ‘Finale Cruise’

CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Antique Boat Show in Clayton wrapped up its weekend of events on August 8 with the Finale Cruise.

The 2-day event is hosted by the Antique Boat Museum and featured a virtual auction, walk through tours, paddle painting, children’s crafts and games, a picnic and more.

The awards ceremony took place at 9 a.m. on Sunday, which was followed by the Boat Show’s Finale Cruise from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. This was the public’s last chance to admire the boats and motors of all makes, models, and ages from across the nation as they traveled through the American Narrows to Heart Island.

The Antique Boat Museum will remain open until 5 p.m. on August 8. Next year will be the ABM’s 58th annual show and will take place from August 5 to August 7.