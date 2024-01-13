SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — University Police at Upstate have opened an investigation after finding an antisemitic symbol on campus.

A swastika was found drawn on Anatomy Lab material, according to a statement from Upstate President Dr. Mantosh Dewan.

University Police and the Office of Institutional Equity will conduct a full investigation, said Dr. Julie White, the dean of student affairs. White also said the individual who is responsible will be “held accountable to our own policies and, if applicable, criminal charges will be filed.”

Anyone who has information on this incident should contact the Office of Institutional Equity at 315-464-9590 or University Police at 315-464-4000.