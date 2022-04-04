ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man from Antwerp is facing charges after being involved in a domestic incident.

According to the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, Norman E. Butler allegedly damaged a victim’s cell phone and struck the victim in the left eye with a closed fist. As a result, he was charged with Criminal Mischief in the Fourth Degree and Harassment in the Second Degree.

Butler was arraigned in Gouverneur Town Court and released on his own recognizance. An order of protection was issued to the victim.