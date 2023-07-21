WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – New York governor Kathy Hochul announced on Friday, July 21 that the deadline for some grant programs has been extended.

The original deadline for four water-related grant programs was extended from Friday, July 28 until Friday, August 11. The deadlines are being extended due to the aftermath of the recent storms and flooding across the state.

These grants are being offered through the Consolidated Funding Application program. Here are the following grant deadlines that have been extended.

In addition, the deadline for the NYS Environmental Facilities Corporation’s Water Infrastructure Improvement (WIIA) and Intermunicipal Grants (IMG) has been extended to August 11.