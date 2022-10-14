WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The application period for the available superintendent position at Watertown City School District has been extended, according to a press release from the Watertown City School District Board of Education.

The application for the superintendent position has been extended to November 28, 2022, the board confirmed on October 13.

Watertown’s Board of Education released the following statement regarding the extension:

As a Board of Education, we recognize that one of the most important jobs we do

is hiring the Superintendent of Schools. We are committed to finding a great leader

for the district, and to bringing the strongest possible group of finalists to the

community, staff, and students for consideration and feedback before we hire the

district’s next leader. Watertown City School District Board of Education

Interested candidates for the superintendent role can find application materials on the WCSD website.