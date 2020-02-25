Application period open for third round of NYFIRST funding

(WWTI) – Governor Cuomo announced today that the application period for the third round of NYFIRST, the New York Fund for Innovation in Research and Scientific Talent, is now open.

The $15 million medical school capital-funding program encourages the recruitment and retention of exceptional life science researchers through grants to support establishing or upgrading laboratories, and by providing working capital to cover costs for staff and specialized equipment.

Governor Cuomo also announced that the first cohort of grant recipients, awarded in 2018, is projected to create more than 100 jobs within the program’s first three years.

“Life sciences is a fast-growing industry that is important not only to our economy, but to our very own personal health,” Governor Cuomo said. “Continuing to attract the best and brightest in this field to New York is critical. We’re proud to support the effort to find solutions to pressing medical challenges and help save lives.”

To encourage the recruitment of world-class translational researchers to medical schools in New York State, NYFIRST makes a maximum grant of $1 million available to eligible institutional applicants to modernize, renovate and upgrade laboratory facilities, to purchase specialized laboratory equipment and to support research staff.

Program grant awards are made through a competitive grant solicitation until funds are fully committed. Grantees are required to provide $2 in matching funds for every $1 of NYFIRST program assistance.

Applications and guidelines for the third cohort are now available on the Empire State Development website.

