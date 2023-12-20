NEW YORK (WWTI) – Applications for the Excelsior Scholarship are now open for new applicants for the Spring 2024 semester.

“This program is making college more affordable and accessible for low- and middle-income families, giving them the opportunity to obtain their college degree. By investing in our future workforce, we are investing in our economy and ensuring a strong and prosperous future for all New Yorkers.” Governor Kathy Hochul

The Excelsior Scholarship, in combination with other student financial aid, allows eligible full-time students to attend a SUNY or CUNY two-year or four-year college tuition-free. You can apply on NY’s Higher Education Services Corporation page along with the full list of requirements to apply.

Be a resident of NYS and have resided in NYS for 12 continuous months before the beginning of the term;

Be a U.S. citizen or eligible non-citizen;

Have either graduated from high school in the United States, earned a high school equivalency diploma or passed a federally approved “Ability to Benefit” test, as defined by the Commissioner of the State Education Department;

Have a combined federal adjusted gross income of $125,000 or less;

Be pursuing an undergraduate degree at a SUNY or CUNY college, including community colleges and the statutory colleges at Cornell University and Alfred University;

Be enrolled in at least 12 credits per term and complete at least 30 credits each year –successively– applicable toward his or her degree program through continuous study with no break in enrollment except for certain reasons that can be documented;

If attended college before the 2024-25 academic year, have earned at least 30 credits each year –successively– applicable toward his or her degree program before applying for an Excelsior Scholarship;

Be in a non-default status on a student loan made under any NYS or federal education loan program or on the repayment of any NYS award;

Follow the terms of the service conditions imposed by any NYS award that you have previously received; and

Execute a Contract agreeing to reside in NYS for the length of time the award was received, and, if employed during such time, be employed in NYS.

Students eligible for the Excelsior Scholarship under the Senator José Peralta New York State DREAM Act can apply here.

The application is open to first-time students entering college in the Spring 2024 semester and current college students who have never received the Excelsior Scholarship. Students currently receiving the scholarship do not need to complete the application to receive the continued award payments.

New York’s generous investment in student financial aid, including TAP and Excelsior Scholarships, helped over 180,000 residents. 58% of full-time resident undergraduate students attended SUNY and CUNY tuition-free in 2022, including 53% at SUNY State-operated campuses and 67% at CUNY colleges.

Applications will be accepted through Friday, February 2, 2024.