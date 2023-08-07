NEW YORK (WWTI) – The Fair is now accepting applications from not-for-profit organizations who would like to treat their constituents to a day at The Fair, according to a press release.

“One of the key components of The Great New York State Fair is family, and it’s important to our team to make The Fair as accessible as we can to as many families as possible. The Adopt-A-Family Program is an important tool to help us make that happen.” Sean Hennessey, Interim Fair Director

Since its inception in 2014, the Adopt-A-Family Program has helped more than 2,500 families enjoy a fun day at the Great New York State Fair by providing vouchers for free Fair admission, free parking and free food for families who would not be able to afford The Fair.

The program is made possible thanks to partnerships with Fidelis Heath Care, the New York State Department of Health and the 529 College Savings Program.

All not-for-profit 501(c)(3), 501(c)(5) or 501(c)(6) organizations that serve special needs populations, low-income groups and underserved areas are eligible to apply, applicants will need to demonstrate established criteria and answer questions in the applications available on the NYS Fair’s Adopt-A-Family Nonprofit Application website or on NYS Fair Governmental webpage.

If selected, the not-for-profit groups will receive packets containing the following items:

Fairgrounds parking pass;

4 full-price Fair admission tickets, admission is free for Children aged 12 and under and senior citizens aged 65 and older;

4 potato coupons, redeemable at The Great Potato Booth;

4 milk coupons, redeemable at the Milk Bar; and

Food Bucks, value determined based on remaining funds, redeemable at any participating food vendors.

All applications are due by 11:59 p.m. on Friday, August 11, and will be reviewed by a committee.

The following criteria will be considered:

Mission Statement, by-laws, constitution, or similar documentation that demonstrates how the applicant supports the intended recipients of the Adopt-A-Family packets;

Strength and feasibility of the applicant’s plan to select and distribute Adopt-A-Family packets to families in the intended populations; and

Completeness of application with all required documents.

All applicants will be contacted formally with a decision. The number of packets given to applicants will be determined by the Selection Committee based on:

Available funding;

The total number of packets available; and

The number of selected applicants.

The selected not-for-profit organizations will receive their packets for distribution to their clients by Wednesday, August 16, one week before The Fair starts. The Great New York State Fair begins on Wednesday, August 23, and continues through to Labor Day, Monday, September 4.

“Our Sponsorship Department has more than 250 Thank You notes and testimonials from families who have benefited from this incredible program. We encourage not-for-profit organizations to apply to help the populations that they serve and give them a day of fun at The Fair!” Sean Hennessey, Interim Fair Director

Applicants with any questions, are encouraged to reach out to Todd Dupell by email at Todd.Dupell@Agriculture.Ny.Gov and Erica Dowdall by email at Erica.Dowdall@Agriculture.Ny.Gov, who manage the Sponsorship Department at The Fair, including overseeing the Adopt-A-Family Program.