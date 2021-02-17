Appointments announced for New York State Insurance Advisory Board

NEW YORK (WWTI) — New appointments have been confirmed on the New York State Insurance Advisory Board.

On Wednesday, Superintendent of Financial Services Linda A. Lacewell announced that the New York State Department of Financial Services has appointed members to serve a three-year term on the New York State Insurance Advisory Board.

According to Superintendent Lacewell, members of the board include representatives of the insurance industry and consumer advocates. Main priorities of the board include consumer protection and regulations on the insurance industry.

“DFS is committed to promoting the growth and the safety and soundness of the insurance industry, offering consumers a robust and fair marketplace and contributing to the state’s economy as we rebuild and recover. The Advisory Board is composed of a diverse group of experts who will provide their insights to help DFS carry on its mission to protect consumers and regulate the insurance industry.” Superintendent of Financial Services Linda A. Lacewell

The New York State Insurance Advisory Board consists of ten members appointed by the Superintendent. Each member serves a term of three years or until a successor is appointed. The Board will be tasked with encouraging and promoting the growth of the insurance industry in the state.

The DFS shared that Superintendent Lacewell evaluated each nomination received and selected member that “reflect the broad diversity of New York and the insurance industry.”

The following individuals will serve for three years on the Board as of February 17, 2021:

Chuck Bell, Programs Director, Consumer Reports

Jean Marie Cho, Managing Director, Head of Global Compliance Monitoring, Marsh LLC

Lucy Fato, Executive Vice President & General Counsel, AIG

Roger W. Ferguson, Jr, President & CEO, TIAA

Karen Ignagni, CEO & President, Emblem Health

Natalie Lamarque, Senior Vice President & General Counsel, New York Life Insurance Company

Andrew McMahon, Chief Executive Officer and President, The Guardian Life Insurance Company

Diane K. Spicer, Supervising Attorney, Community Health Advocates, Healthcare for All New York Campaign, Community Service Society

Bernard Turi, Senior Vice President & General Counsel, Utica National Insurance Group

Michael Zarcone, Executive Vice President & Head of Corporate Affairs, MetLife

The New York State Insurance Advisory Board was established through Section 201 of the New York Insurance Law.