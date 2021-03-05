Appointments available for Monday COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Massena

In this Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021 file photo, a pharmacist prepares a syringe with Pfizer’s vaccine at a COVID-19 vaccination site in New York. (Mary Altaffer/Associated Press)

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWTI) — Appointments are now availiable for a COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Massena.

The St. Lawrence County Public Health Department will be administering COVID-19 vaccinations on March 8 at the Massena Community Center. Vaccinations will be given to those who meet eligibility criteria.

According to Public Health, this includes Phase 1B essential workers, those with specified Comorbidities and individuals 65 years of age or older.

To register for an appointment, individuals must schedule a time online and then complete the New York State Vaccine Form. Proof of both must be brought to the scheduled appointment slot.

In addition, St. Lawrence County Public Health reminded all individuals of the following eligibility requirements the day of their vacciation:

Wear a short sleeve shirt to expose your upper arm for the vaccination

If you are currently in isolation or quarantine due to COVID-19, you are not eligible. You will need to schedule at a later date upon availability.

Must be at least 18 to receive the Moderna vaccine.

Be available for the second dose on April 5th.

The March 8 COVID-19 vaccine clinic will be held from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Massena Community Center located on 61 Beach Street in Massena, New York.