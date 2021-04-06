Appointments open for Jefferson County Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Thursday

This Dec. 2, 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. The nation is poised to get a third vaccine against COVID-19, but health officials are concerned that at first glance the Johnson & Johnson shot may not be seen as equal to other options from Pfizer and Moderna. (Johnson & Johnson via AP)

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A COVID-19 vaccination clinic has been scheduled for Thursday in Jefferson County.

Jefferson County Board of Legislators Chairman Scott Gray announced on Tuesday that a COVID-19 vaccine clinic will be held at the Jefferson Community College McVean Gymnasium on April 8, 2021. This clinic will administer doses of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

According to Chairman Gray, all eligible populations can register for appointments. This will included any individual over the age of 18 years of age.

Appointments will be available from 10:30 a.m. to 1:45 p.m.

The Volunteer Transportation Center can be contacted with any transportation needs and those 65 years of age and older are asked to contact the Office for the Aging.

Jefferson County also urges individuals to sign up for stand by notifications in the event extra doses are available. This can be completed on the Dr. B website.

Individuals can register for an appointment at the Thursday, April 8 clinic on the Jefferson County Public Health website.