Approximately $15,000 worth of marijuana seized at Massena Port of Entry

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWTI) — Over seven pounds of marijuana was seized on Sunday at the Massena Port of Entry as an individual attempted to enter the country from Canada.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officers confirmed the seizure of 7.75 pounds a marijuana, with an estimated street value of approximately $15,000 from a vehicle. According to CBP Officers, the contents were discovered during a primary inspection of a vehicle which contained multiple plastic bags.

“Our CBP officers continue to perform their jobs at the highest levels, utilizing their training and skills which led to the discovery of these illicit narcotics,” said Massena Port Director Bob Dwyer. “Our collaborative partnership with the New York State Police helped to remove these narcotics from the streets of our community.”

Subsequently following the discovery of the drugs the vehicles driver, a 25-year-old male who resides in Canada, was taken into custody and processed by CBP officers.

The CBP confirmed that the driver and narcotics were turned over to the New York State Police after processing. The driver will face felony charges for Criminal Possession of Marijuana.