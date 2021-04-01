April Fools? North Country wakes up to little snow on ground despite storm warnings

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Did Mother Nature play an April Fools Day prank?

Despite many warnings issued by the National Weather Service, it seems as though the North Country dodged any possible snow accumulations heading into the first day of April.

However, moderate winter weather advisories will remain in affect for both Lewis and Southeastern St. Lawrence County. The highest accumulations are predicted to be two to four inches in Lewis County an three to seven inches in St. Lawrence County.

The National Weather Service forecast is included below:

Snow showers will cause reduced visibilities at times this afternoon. Accumulations will be relatively light with around a half inch to one inch of snow possible closer to the lakes, and up to around two inches possible across the higher terrain of the Western Southern Tier. pic.twitter.com/lbuDJN9ISf — NWS Buffalo (@NWSBUFFALO) April 1, 2021

Check back with ABC50 throughout the day for current weather updates.