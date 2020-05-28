April unemployment rates for the North Country

NEW YORK (WWTI) – The New York State Department of Labor released preliminary local area unemployment rates for April 2020.
The April 2020 rate for the Watertown/Fort Drum area is 16.9%. The rate in April 2019 was 5.4%.
The April 2020 rates by county are below. These rates are not seasonally adjusted.
- Jefferson County: 16.9%
- Lewis County: 14.4%
- St. Lawrence County: 14%
From April 2019 to April 2020, the State’s private sector employment count decreased by 1,834,800.
In April 2020, the number of private sector jobs in the State was 6,467,600. In addition, the State’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate increased from 4.1% to 14.5% in April 2020.
The following chart shows the local area unemployment rates in New York State:
|Local Area Unemployment Rates* (not seasonally adjusted)
|April 2020*
|April 2019
|Metro Areas
|15.1
|3.6
|Albany-Schenectady-Troy
|12.5
|3.3
|Binghamton
|15.0
|4.2
|Buffalo-Niagara Falls
|19.2
|3.9
|Dutchess-Putnam
|14.1
|3.2
|Elmira
|15.9
|3.8
|Glens Falls
|15.7
|4.4
|Ithaca
|10.1
|3.2
|Kingston
|14.6
|3.3
|Nassau-Suffolk
|16.0
|3.1
|New York City
|14.6
|3.7
|Orange-Rockland-Westchester
|14.3
|3.3
|Rochester
|14.9
|3.7
|Syracuse
|16.3
|3.8
|Utica-Rome
|15.1
|4.1
|Watertown-Fort Drum
|16.9
|5.4
|Non-metro counties
|14.4
|4.4
