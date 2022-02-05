NORTH COUNTRY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Arc Jefferson – St. Lawrence was awarded $79,000 in grants from the Trustee Management Board of NYSARC Trust Services. According to the nonprofit organization’s website, the funds were used to support the organization’s guardianship and recreation programs.

In 2021, NYSARC Trust Services awarded a total of $3,080,500 to The Arc New York Chapters statewide to support people with liabilities. In 2021, The Arc Jefferson-St. Lawrence received $61,000 to provide guardianship services for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities who would not otherwise have a legal guardian or advocate.

The organization’s Guardianship Program currently provides guardianship supports and services to 12 people and is ready to assist six more as Standby or Alternate Standby guardians. The Arc Jefferson-St. Lawrence was awarded an additional $18,000 to support new recreational opportunities and enrich the lives of the more than 1,500 individuals it serves.

The recreation grant funds were used to purchase tickets to outdoor events, gift cards for takeout dinner and movie nights, and gaming systems. People also benefitted from the purchase of art materials, holiday decorations, craft supplies, and games.

More information about the funds and the Arc Jefferson – St. Lawrence can be found on the organization’s website.