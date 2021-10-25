Arc Jefferson-St. Lawrence names recipient of outstanding performer award

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Arc Jefferson-St. Lawrence awarded the distinction of “William B. Joslin Outstanding Performer” to a local man in honor of National Disability Employment Awareness Month.

The organization announced Fellipe “Flip” Johnson of Watertown was named the recipient of the award in a press release on October 25. Johnson works on NYSID Preferred Source contracts as a production worker with The Arc Jefferson – St. Lawrence at the Production Unlimited program. NYSID is a nonprofit organization that helps with the purchasing needs of government agencies while advancing employment for New Yorkers with disabilities.

Johnson has worked for NYSID for 20 years and has been a part of various assignments including creating binders, folders, and envelopes, and previously worked on custodial and cafeteria jobs. Johnson said that he was thankful for what the job has been able to provide him.

“My paycheck helps me to pay for where I live and buy my own things,” Johnson said. “I have been able to go on trips and to car races. My dream job is to become the top boss; maybe where I work now.”

Chief Operating Officer of The Arc Jefferson–St. Lawrence Lynn Pietroski said that Johnson works hard and that the honor was well deserved.

“Flip is a dedicated, conscientious employee and a very hard worker,” Pietroski said. “He is willing to learn new jobs and is eager to enhance his skills so he can do his best every day!”

This recognition came in conjunction with October’s National Disability Awareness Month which is led by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Office of Disability Employment Policy. It’s the month’s goal to educate the public about disability employment issues and celebrate the many and varied contributions of America’s workers with disabilities.