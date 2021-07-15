Arc Jefferson- St. Lawrence opens doors to new facility following capital campaign

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Following years of fundraising, community support and a massive construction project, the Arc Jefferson- St. Lawrence has a new home.

The $12 million project, lead by the Arc Jefferson- St. Lawrence, the JRC Foundation and Purcell construction, was the first of its kind and renovated its 43,000 square foot facility.

This building is now equipped with state-of-the-art technology, brand-new classrooms, a full gym, a therapy center and more.

Its opening was celebrated on July 15, just over one year after construction broke ground at 420 Gaffney Drive.

However, this 3-year in the making project received several contributions from the community and now will shift forward to continue providing services to the North Country.

Both Chief Executive Officer of The Arc Jefferson – St. Lawrence Howard Ganter and JRC Foundation Director Michelle Carpenter thanked the community for assisting with the project.

“Although we are thrilled to be celebrating this milestone with all of you tonight, we recognize that it’s the events such as this, that often draw much of the recognitions,” shared Carpenter. “But what we also need to celebrate are the essential services that will continue to happen within these walls for decades to come because of your generosity and because of the dedication of our staff.”

Ganter added, “we’re just so grateful for the community for what we’ve asked them. And the response to that ask was tremendous.”

The original building was built in the 1960s, and this construction project, led by Purcell Construction, was the first major renovation in the facility’s history.

The Arc will begin offering its services immediately to the adults it serves, and its children’s programs will resume following summer sessions.