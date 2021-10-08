Arc Jefferson- St. Lawrence staff honored for service during pandemic

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Arc Jefferson-St. Lawrence has received a national award for work its staff completed during pandemic months.

The U.S. General Services Administration has presented its Commendable Service Award to the Arc Jefferson-St. Lawrence. According to the Administration, this was for the federal contract custodial staff at the Arc in recognition of the work done during the pandemic.

This work was completed at two sites; the Robert C. McEwen Ogdensburg Custom House and Massena Land Port of Entry. These federal contracts employ people with disabilities through the SourceAmerica AbilityOne Program.

“We are extremely proud of the efforts made by our federal contract employees for their dedication to keep the GSA sites at the Ogdensburg Custom House and Land Port of Entry in Massena safe and sanitary during the pandemic,” The Arc Chief Executive Officer Howard Ganter said in a press release. “Their work kept the sites open for the American public and workforce while combatting daily challenges and changing regulations.”

The Arc Jefferson-St. Lawrence stated that its main priority is to provide opportunities to people with disabilities. It accepts applications from people with documented disabilities that would inhibit their ability to obtain and maintain competitive employment.

Additionally, the Arc Jefferson-St. Lawrence offers employment services that include job training, coaching, job development and benefits management. More information can be found on the organization’s website.