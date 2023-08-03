WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Arc of Jefferson and St. Lawrence counties announced that the agency will formally dedicate its Vocational Services Building located at 968 Bradley Street facility in honor of Pat and Dick Alexander of Watertown.

The dedication will happen on Monday, August 14 at 10:30 a.m. The Alexanders donated the facility to the agency in 2022, providing a cost savings of over $1 million.

Dick Alexander served on the Foundation Board for several years and has generously supported multiple efforts over the decades, which benefit people with disabilities of the North Country.

The building is home to several programs of the Arc, including its manufacturing, packaging, and printing entity, The Arc JSLC Enterprises, which provides work opportunities to adults with disabilities. It also has community vocational and work programs.

The Alexander Vocational Services Building is home to the agency’s UPS Store and serves as the primary office of The Arc Jefferson-St. Lawrence Foundation. For more information, visit www.thearcjslc.org, find us on Facebook and Instagram, or subscribe to the YouTube Channel.