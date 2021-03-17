Are you eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in the North Country?

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — Recent guidance has expanded COVID-19 vaccine eligibility criteria for North Country residents. Additionally, local health departments are urging residents to check their eligibility if they have a health condition or comorbidity.

According to health data provided by the St. Lawrence County Public Health Department, of the adults in the County many have underlying health conditions that could qualify them for the COVID-19 vaccine.

This includes lung disease, heart disease, diabetes, chronic kidney disease, or obesity.

The Department stated, “it’s important that you do not wait to become vaccinated if you are eligible. All available vaccines are safe and effective in helping to prevent you from getting sick, missing work, or ending up in the hospital. The more adults who get vaccinated, the faster we can help stop the spread of COVID-19 and the more quickly we can increase activities that you can do safely.”

North Country residents following underlying health conditions have been deemed eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine by New York State.

Cancer: any type, current or in remission

Chronic kidney disease

Pulmonary Disease (lung problem): COPD, asthma, pulmonary fibrosis, cystic fibrosis, obstructive sleep apnea, recurrent pneumonia, chronic bronchitis

Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities including Down Syndrome

Heart conditions: including but not limited to heart failure, coronary artery disease (heart attack, angina, blocked arteries), cardiomyopathies, or hypertension (high blood pressure)

Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) including but not limited to solid organ transplant or from blood or bone marrow transplant, immune deficiencies, HIV, use of corticosteroids, use of other immune weakening medicines, or other causes

Obesity body mass index (BMI) between 30 and 39 or Severe Obesity BMI 40 or greater

Pregnancy

Sickle cell disease or Thalassemia

Type 1 or 2 diabetes mellitus

Cerebrovascular disease (brain diseases); stroke, blood clots, aneurysm

Neurologic conditions: including but not limited to Alzheimer’s Disease, dementia, seizures, Parkinson’s disease, ALS

Liver disease

St. Lawrence County Public Health confirmed that individuals do not need a doctor’s note confirming their condition for the vaccine.

To register for a COVID-19 vaccine in St. Lawrence County, visit the Public Health website.