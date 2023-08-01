LEWIS, JEFFERSON AND ST LAWRENCE COUNTIES, N.Y. (WWTI) – Schools are about to open back up in the North Country for the 2023 to 2024 school year, are you ready?
From admissions and documents to school supplies, getting your kid ready for the school year can be hectic. Kids need to have their vaccines updated, of which St. Lawrence County Health Department has already sent out a reminder.
Clothes need to be gone through and purchased and new clothes have to follow all the guidelines. School supplies must be found and bought. Not to mention if your kid brings their lunch to school, finding healthy foods that little ones will eat can be stressful all on its own, like the ones outlined on Mama Natural and Celebrate Sweets.
Parents are about to have a world of stress at their front door and don’t forget helping with homework, although Kids Health and The US Department of Education both have tips for parents helping with homework.
From start to finish the school year is stressful for parents, teachers and students. Here are some healthy ways to cope with stress courtesy of the CDC:
- Take breaks from watching, reading or listening to news stories;
- Take care of yourself;
- Take deep breaths, stretch or meditate;
- Try to eat healthy, well-balanced meals;
- Exercise regularly;
- Get plenty of sleep;
- Continue with routine preventive measures;
- Make time to unwind;
- Talk to others;
- Connect with your community- or faith-based organizations;
- Avoid drugs and alcohol; and
- Recognize when you need more help.
The following is a list of Lewis, St. Lawrence and Jefferson County’s school districts with links to the district’s website, available school supply lists and lunch program documents.
Lewis:
- School Supplies lists from 2018-2019 and 2020-2021 school year are available; and
- Free and Reduced Lunch forms can be found Here.
- School Supplies lists for grades 6, 7, and 8 can be found Here; and
- Free and Reduced Lunch forms can be found Here.
South Lewis School District Contact information:
South Lewis Central Schools
4264 Co Rd 43 PO Box 10
Turin, NY 13473
Phone: 315-348-2500
St Lawrence:
Brasher Falls (St. Lawrence Central) School District:
- School Supplies lists for the elementary school and middle school can be found on the school’s website; and
- Free and Reduced Lunch forms can be found Here.
- Free and Reduced Lunch forms can be found Here.
Clifton-Fine Central School District:
Colton-Pierrepont Central School:
- School Supplies list for Grades PK to 6, 7 to 8 and 9 to 12 can be found on the school’s website; and
- Free Lunch for all students.
- School Supplies are provided by the school; and
- Free and Reduced Lunch forms can be found Here.
Hammond Central School District Contact Information:
Hammond Central School District
51 S. Main St.
Hammond, NY 13646
Phone: (315) 324-5931
Hermon Dekalb School District:
- School Supplies list for Pre-K to 6 grade can be found Here; and
- Free and Reduced Lunch forms can be found Here.
Heuvelton Central School District:
- Free and Reduced Lunch forms can be found Here.
- School Supplies are provided by the school; and
- Free and Reduced Lunch forms can be found Here.
Madrid-Waddington School District:
- Free and Reduced Lunch forms can be found Here.
- School Supplies Information can be found at Walmart and Target; and
- Free and Reduced Lunch forms can be found Here.
Morristown Central School District:
- Free and Reduced Lunch forms can be found Here.
Norwood-Norfolk School District:
- Free and Reduced Lunch forms can be found Here.
Ogdensburg City School District:
Parishville-Hopkinton School District:
- School Supplies lists for grades K to 3 can be found Here; and
- Free and Reduced Lunch forms can be found Here.
- School Supplies Information can be found at Walmart and Target; and
- Free and Reduced Lunch forms can be found Here.
Jefferson:
Alexandria Central School District:
- Free and Reduced Lunch forms can be found Here.
Belleville Henderson Central School District:
- Free and Reduced Lunch forms can be found Here.
Carthage Central School District:
- School Supplies for Black River and Carthage Elementary will be provided by the school; and
- Free and Reduced Lunch forms can be found Here.
General Brown Central School District:
- School Supplies list for grades Pre-K to 2, Grades 3 to 6 and Jr/Sr High can be found on the schools website; and
- Free and Reduced Lunch forms can be found Here.
Indian River Central School District:
- School Supplies are provided by the school; and
- Free and Reduced Lunch forms can be found Here.
LaFargeville Central School District:
- Free and Reduced Lunch forms can be found Here.
Sackets Harbor Central School District:
South Jefferson Central School District:
Thousand Islands Central School District:
- Free and Reduced Lunch forms can be found Here.
Watertown City School District:
- School Supplies lists for Immaculate Heart Central Intermediate and Starbuck Elementary can be found on Walmart and Target; and
Watertown City School District
1351 Washington Street, P.O. Box 586
Watertown, NY 13601
Phone: 315-785-3700
Although some schools do dot have their school supply lists readily available, Walmart, Teacher Lists and School + Supplies have suggested school lists for each grade.
Additional information such as Regent’s exam information, state rules and regulations and other NYS education news can be found on the NYS Education Department’s website.