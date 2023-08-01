LEWIS, JEFFERSON AND ST LAWRENCE COUNTIES, N.Y. (WWTI) – Schools are about to open back up in the North Country for the 2023 to 2024 school year, are you ready?

From admissions and documents to school supplies, getting your kid ready for the school year can be hectic. Kids need to have their vaccines updated, of which St. Lawrence County Health Department has already sent out a reminder.

Clothes need to be gone through and purchased and new clothes have to follow all the guidelines. School supplies must be found and bought. Not to mention if your kid brings their lunch to school, finding healthy foods that little ones will eat can be stressful all on its own, like the ones outlined on Mama Natural and Celebrate Sweets.

Parents are about to have a world of stress at their front door and don’t forget helping with homework, although Kids Health and The US Department of Education both have tips for parents helping with homework.

From start to finish the school year is stressful for parents, teachers and students. Here are some healthy ways to cope with stress courtesy of the CDC:

Take breaks from watching, reading or listening to news stories;

Take care of yourself;

Take deep breaths, stretch or meditate;

Try to eat healthy, well-balanced meals;

Exercise regularly;

Get plenty of sleep;

Continue with routine preventive measures;

Make time to unwind;

Talk to others;

Connect with your community- or faith-based organizations;

Avoid drugs and alcohol; and

Recognize when you need more help.

The following is a list of Lewis, St. Lawrence and Jefferson County’s school districts with links to the district’s website, available school supply lists and lunch program documents.

Lewis:

Beaver River School District:

School Supplies Information can be found Here; and

Free and Reduced Lunch forms can be found Here.

Copenhagen School District:

School Supplies lists from 2018-2019 and 2020-2021 school year are available; and

Free and Reduced Lunch forms can be found Here.

Harrisville School District:

School Supplies Information can be found Here; and

Free and Reduced Lunch forms can be found Here.

Lowville School District:

School Supplies lists for grades 6, 7, and 8 can be found Here; and

Free and Reduced Lunch forms can be found Here.

South Lewis School District Contact information:

South Lewis Central Schools

4264 Co Rd 43 PO Box 10

Turin, NY 13473

Phone: 315-348-2500

St Lawrence:

Brasher Falls (St. Lawrence Central) School District:

School Supplies lists for the elementary school and middle school can be found on the school’s website; and

Free and Reduced Lunch forms can be found Here.

Canton School District:

Free and Reduced Lunch forms can be found Here.

Clifton-Fine Central School District:

School Supplies Information can be found Here; and

Free and Reduced Lunch forms can be found Here.

Colton-Pierrepont Central School:

School Supplies Information can be found Here; and

Free and Reduced Lunch forms can be found Here.

Edwards-Knox School District:

Gouverneur School District:

School Supplies are provided by the school; and

Free and Reduced Lunch forms can be found Here.

Hammond Central School District Contact Information:

Hammond Central School District

51 S. Main St.

Hammond, NY 13646

Phone: (315) 324-5931

Hermon Dekalb School District:

School Supplies list for Pre-K to 6 grade can be found Here; and

Free and Reduced Lunch forms can be found Here.

Heuvelton Central School District:

Free and Reduced Lunch forms can be found Here.

Lisbon School District:

School Supplies are provided by the school; and

Free and Reduced Lunch forms can be found Here.

Madrid-Waddington School District:

Free and Reduced Lunch forms can be found Here.

Massena School District:

School Supplies Information can be found at Walmart and Target; and

Free and Reduced Lunch forms can be found Here.

Morristown Central School District:

Free and Reduced Lunch forms can be found Here.

Norwood-Norfolk School District:

Free and Reduced Lunch forms can be found Here.

Ogdensburg City School District:

School Supplies Information can be found Here; and

Free and Reduced Lunch forms can be found Here.

Parishville-Hopkinton School District:

School Supplies lists for grades K to 3 can be found Here; and

Free and Reduced Lunch forms can be found Here.

Potsdam School District:

School Supplies Information can be found at Walmart and Target; and

Free and Reduced Lunch forms can be found Here.

Jefferson:

Alexandria Central School District:

Free and Reduced Lunch forms can be found Here.

Belleville Henderson Central School District:

Free and Reduced Lunch forms can be found Here.

Carthage Central School District:

School Supplies for Black River and Carthage Elementary will be provided by the school; and

Free and Reduced Lunch forms can be found Here.

General Brown Central School District:

Indian River Central School District:

School Supplies are provided by the school; and

Free and Reduced Lunch forms can be found Here.

LaFargeville Central School District:

Free and Reduced Lunch forms can be found Here.

Lyme Central School District:

School Supplies Information can be found Here; and

Free and Reduced Lunch forms can be found Here.

Sackets Harbor Central School District:

School Supplies Information can be found Here; and

Free and Reduced Lunch forms can be found Here.

South Jefferson Central School District:

School Supplies Information can be found Here; and

Free and Reduced Lunch forms can be found Here.

Thousand Islands Central School District:

Free and Reduced Lunch forms can be found Here.

Watertown City School District:

School Supplies lists for Immaculate Heart Central Intermediate and Starbuck Elementary can be found on Walmart and Target; and

Watertown City School District

1351 Washington Street, P.O. Box 586

Watertown, NY 13601

Phone: 315-785-3700

Although some schools do dot have their school supply lists readily available, Walmart, Teacher Lists and School + Supplies have suggested school lists for each grade.

Additional information such as Regent’s exam information, state rules and regulations and other NYS education news can be found on the NYS Education Department’s website.