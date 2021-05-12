Armed Forces Day Tribute to be held in Watertown on Saturday

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — To celebrate the men and women in uniform in the North Country, the community will come together for a tribute event.

On May 15, community members are invited to the Armed Forces Day Tribute Event at Watertown’s Thompson Park.

Historical photos and videos of previous parades will be streamed throughout the event on mega screens, as well as ABC50 Hometown Hero’s segments.

Additionally, both the City and Town of Watertown will display a large American Flag at the park.

The Armed Forces Day Tribute event will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Come out to thank the men and women who have served.