FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Residents on the Fort Drum military installation are being asked to submit housing feedback.

The 10th Mountain Division at Fort Drum announced to its soldiers and families that the Army Tenant Satisfaction Survey was launched on January 11. This survey specifically requests feedback on living conditions, maintenance projects and overall services in housing communities at Army installations.

According to Fort Drum, a similar survey was issued in 2021 which received responses from over 24,000 Army residents. This input was then used by the Army to identify housing needs and target resources for improvements.

The Army noted that a major accomplishment of the 2021 survey was the full implementation of the Tenant Bill of Rights. This outlined the rights to protect Army families living in on-post housing.

The 2021 survey also assisted in changes including increased quality-control inspections, revised incentive-fee structure and monthly progress-review calls with leadership.

However, as the survey last year had a 29.1% response rate for privatized housing and a 26.3% rate for Army-owned and leased housing, the Army is aiming to increase participation in the 2022 survey.

The Army Housing 2022 survey will remain open through February 24. Each resident will receive an email that includes a unique link for survey access.

The survey will be conducted by an independent, third-party firm using standardized questions prepared by the Department of Defense across all military services.