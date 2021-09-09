Army West Point Football to honor 10th Mountain Division at 9/11 home game

WEST POINT, N.Y. (WWTI) — The 10th Mountain Division will receive a special salute on Saturday during Army Football’s first home game.

Army Football at the West Point U.S. Military Academy is set to have its first home game at its Michie Stadium on September 11. During the game, the football team is set to honor the 10th Mountain Division.

The 10th Mountain Division is a light infantry division based at Fort Drum, New York. It was first activated as the 10th Light Division in 1943 at Camp Hale, Colorado.

The division was the only unit of its size in the Army to specialize in fighting in mountainous and arctic conditions. Currently, the 10th Mountain Division retains its “mountain” designation for historical purposes.

On September 11, the West Point Black Knights will face the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers. Both teams will enter the contest with 1-0 records.

This will be the fourth game between Army and Western Kentucky since first meeting in 2013. This game will be West Points’ first contest in front of fans at Michie Stadium since a victory in November 2019.

Fans at the game will be required to wear a mask when indoors at all facilities, except when actively eating or drinking. Those who have not been fully vaccinated must also wear a mask outdoors.

The action between the Black Knights and Hilltoppers will kick-off at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 11, 2021.