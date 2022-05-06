TURIN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man has been arrested following a serious ATV accident last fall.

This occurred on October 7 on the New York Central Railroad Bed, which is a part of the Lewis County ATV trail system.

This crash involved a driver, identified as 44-year-old Walter Eagan of Glenfield and one passenger, identified as Joshua Streeter.

Streeter sustained serious physical injuries as a result of the crash.

Following the conclusion of the investigation on May 4, the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office arrested Eagan due to the crash and the injuries Streeter sustained..

According to the Sheriff’s Officer, Eagan was charged with the following:

Vehicular Assault in the Second Degree, “E” Felony

Driving while intoxicated, common law

Driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol, unclassified misdemeanor

Speed not reasonable and prudent, an infraction

Eagan was arraigned on May 4 in the Town of West Turing CAP Court. He was then released and is awaiting further court proceedings.