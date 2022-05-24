MASSENA, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man has been arrested following a complaint in Massena.

The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that on May 17, it received a trespass complaint at the Great Lakes- St. Lawrence Development Corporation in the Town of Massena.

An investigation found 41-year-old Christopher W. Covey of Merill, New York to be the suspect. The Sheriff’s Office said that Covey was found in a restricted gated area without permission.

Subsequently, Covey was arrested on the charge of Criminal Trespass, which is a class B Misdemeanor. Covey was issued appearance tickets for the Town of Massena Court at a later date.