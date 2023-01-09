NORFOLK, N.Y. (WWTI) — A St. Lawrence County resident was arrested on Sunday following a burglary investigation, according to a press release from the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said 30-year-old Patience Dissottle was charged with third-degree burglary, a felony, and fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a misdemeanor, in connection to an investigation of a burglary on North Main Street in the Town of Norfolk.

Dissottle was arraigned in Norfolk Town Court and released under the supervision of probation, according to the Sheriff’s Office.