Arsenal Street lane closed for road repairs on Wednesday

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The City of Watertown’s Department of Public Works will be making road repairs to the 100 and 200 blocks of Arsenal Street on Wednesday.

According to a press release from the DPW, the repairs will be taking place in front of the Jefferson County Office Building, County Court, and the Department of Motor Vehicles. The work will start at 5 a.m. on November 10 and is expected to be completed by 4 p.m. the same day.

The eastbound lane in the area will be closed due to construction. Additionally, the parking on the south side of Arsenal Street between Arcade and Sherman will be reduced on Wednesday. Two-way traffic will be maintained with a lane shift in the work area.

The DPW crews will install temporary barricades, signs, and will have on-site flagmen directing traffic throughout the duration of the project. Motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes and to exercise caution when encountering work crews and work zones.