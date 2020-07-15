Art Festival to return to Sackets Harbor

SACKETS HARBOR, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Arts Association of Northern New York plans to host a tre-day art festival July 23- 25.

The 2020 Sackets Harbor Plein Air Festival invites the public to visit artists at their easels throughout the Village of Sackets Harbor and the Town of Hounsfield. All final artworks will be be judged by Ronald Burris, and available for bidding or purchase at the end of the festival.

The competition is open to all artists in watercolor, oil, acrylic, or pastel mediums. Entry free for adults is $30, and youth $15 (ages 15 and under). Artists may paint anywhere in the Town of Hounsfield, including Sackets Habor.

Social distancing and COVID-19 guidelines will be enforced. The public is encouraged to wear facial coverings and maintain a 6 foot distance from artists as they work.

The final bidding and awards will take place from 2pm-3m on July 25.

More information can be found at on the AANNY website.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.