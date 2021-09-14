Artwork by JCC students displayed at U.S. Embassy in London

Photos courtesy of the Office of Cultural Heritage, U.S. Department of State

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The artwork from seven Jefferson Community County students was selected by the Unites States Department of State to be displayed at the United States Embassy in London.

The pieces will be included in the “And Yet We Rise: 20 Years Remembrance and Reflection of September 11” exhibit at the Embassy from now until March 7 of 2022.

The artwork included are Inside/Outside Masks that were created by veteran students in the College’s “Dialogues of Honor and Sacrifice: Soldiers’ Experiences in the Civil War and the Vietnam War” course made possible by a National Endowment for the Humanities grant received by the College in 2018.

The Professor of Art at JCC Lucinda D. Barbour said the student’s art goes beyond the finished product visitors will see.

“The Inside/Outside Mask project is more about the process than the final product. It is designed to encourage experiential learning, personal growth, and self-expression,” Barbour said.

Creative Arts Therapist and JCC alumnus Kim A. Kernehan added to the idea that the masks held a deeper meaning.

“We all wear different hats, we all wear masks. Discovering healthy boundaries and learning about the masks we wear and the emotions and issues behind them are potential outcomes of the project,” Kernehan said.

The students whose artwork was chosen for the exbibit included Florian K. Barrie from LaFargeville, Danny R. Bearley from Carthage, Jeremy M. Bombardier from Watertown, Stephanie G. Eriacho from LaFargeville, Darren P. Lemorta from Great Bend, Hawthorne E. Potts from Carthage and Christopher James Villanueva from Sublette, Kansas.

In addition to the artwork the exhibit also showcases the United States flag hung at the exit terminal of Flight 93 at Newark International Airport in New Jersey on September 12, 2001, the Flag of Remembrance that showcases the faces and names of 9/11 victims and photographs of uniformed first responders and civilians, and more items honoring the those who lost their lives during the attacks on the 9/11.