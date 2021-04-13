As COVID-19 cases rise, Jefferson County leaders say vaccinations are ‘how we will return to normal’

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Across the North Country, COVID-19 cases have started to again slightly increase.

This is a trend that is not exclusive to the region, as locations across the state and country are reporting increases in cases as spring begins.

But according to Jefferson County Board of Legislator Chairman Scott Gray, these situations are not “unforeseen.”

We’re always, we’re going to have for the foreseeable future, a footprint of COVID and you will see that it will ebb and flow a little bit here and there,” stated Gray. “Hopefully, we continue to protect those that are most vulnerable in the situation. That means that we still have to remain vigilant in terms of practices that we’re used to exercising.”

This includes hand washing, mask wearing and continuing social distancing in some cases.

However, Gray heavily emphasized the most crucial factor in protecting vulernable populations and ones self is to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Take the time to get vaccinated. Regardless of your age, if you’re 16 and above, get vaccinated and understand that you’re just not doing it for yourself. You’re doing it for people around you,” urged Gray.

Gray also addressed how the pause of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine administration has been “setback”, but out of the 50,000 individuals the County is responsible to vaccinate, roughly 60% of this number has received the COVID-19 vaccine.

And now, as the North Country heads into tourist season, Gray said the County is focusing on vaccinating younger individuals to ensure the success and safety of what is considered the busiest time of year.

Watch the full interview with Jefferson County Board of Legislator Chairman Scott Gray in the player above