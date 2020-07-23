As hot car deaths decrease, number of fatalities involving children who got into vehicles on their own has increased

(WWTI) — With the COVID-19 pandemic changing daily routines and families traveling in cars less, tragic hot car deaths have dramatically decreased in the U.S.

However, according to KidsandCars.org there has been an increase in fatalities involving children who got into vehicles on their own. Out of 11 losses, 55% of them were due to children trapping themselves in vehicles.

According to the nonprofit, supervision can become an increasingly difficult task as parents and caregivers have numerous priorities to juggle at once during these unprecedented times. The organization strongly encourages parents and guardians to ensure that cars and vehicles remain locked to avoid child access.

At home safety tips to help avoid children becoming trapped inside vehicles include:

Keep vehicles locked at all times and asking neighbors and visitors to do the same.

Keep car keys out of children’s reach.

Take precautions to ensure toddlers cannot sneak out of the home by childproofing door covers, door alarms, baby gates and more.

Teach children never to get into a vehicle without an adult.

Teach children safety tips in the event of becoming trapped, like honking the horn, turning on the hazard lights and staying visible to passersby if they become stuck inside a car.

If a child is missing, immediately check the inside, floorboards and trunk of all vehicles in the area very carefully, even if they’re locked.

