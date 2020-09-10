As K-12 school year begins Commander of Fort Drum MEDDAC remains confident in COVID-19 testing protocols

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Schools in the North County are in session this week and medical officials on Fort Drum are preparing for a new uptick in cases.

Commander of Fort Drum MEDDAC Colonel Rob Heath provided an update and clarification on how the military base will handle a possible rise in COVID-19 cases and testing.

According to Colonel Heath, if a student were to be sent home from school due to COVID-19 symptoms, or are experiencing symptoms prior to attending school, parents and guardians are urged to call the MEDDAC line.

Cases will then be directed to a triage nurses which will determine if a COVID-19 test in required and if a patient should be seen in-person or virtually. COVID-19 tests will continue to be administered on base at drive-thru sites.

Those who are determined to not need a test, or is instructed to receive a negative test to return to school through New York State guidelines will be given resources to be administered a test off-base.

According to Colonel Heath, MEDDAC can only administer a test if a patient exhibits symptoms or has been in direct contact. The resources given to patients will instruct them where to receive a test at no-cost through TRICARE.

“I want to emphasize that I have total trust and confidence in local schools and officials, state Colonel Heath. I have confidence that we are ready for children to return to school. I believe we have the resources and personnel available for a new surge in cases. We will do everything we can to give them access to healthcare and get them back to school.

Additionally, if a student or family member tests positive for COVID-19, they must follow Garrison Fort Drum quarantine or isolation guidelines. Those who reside off-base and test positive will continue to be allowed on post for medical appointments, activities and screening.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.