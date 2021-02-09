As top 2020 National Red Day Fundraiser, Kinney Drugs looks to beat $52K record in 2021

Back row, l to r: Franklin Fry, Executive Director, Greater Syracuse & NE Pennsylvania American Heart Association; David Warner, R.Ph., CEO, KPH Healthcare Services, Inc.; Steve McCoy, EVP & CFO of KPH, Rich McNulty, VP of HR, KPH; & David McClure, EVP, KPH & President, Kinney Drugs Foundation. Front Row, l to r: Stacy Spaziani, Regional Director, North Country, American Heart Association; Rebecca Bubel, R.Ph., President, Kinney Drugs; Pavi Chigateri, CTO of KPH & member, Go Red 2021 Executive Leadership Team; Melissa Bianco, Supervisor Retail Marketing & Loyalty for Kinney Drugs & Co-Chair of North Country Heart Challenge; Bridget-ann Hart, R.Ph &, KPH Board Member; & Tracy Stoffel, Kinney Drugs Foundation Administrator.

GOUVERNEUR, N.Y. (WWTI) — The local pharmacy chain is going into a National Fundraiser with an ambitious goal.

Kinney Drugs, based out of Gouverneuer, New York, is looking to remain the top National Wear Red Day Fundraiser in 2021. Recently last week, Kinney Drugs participated in the National Wear Red Day where employees and customers were encouraged to wear red and donate $5 to help fight heart disease in women.

Previously in 2020, the American Heart Association named Kinney Drugs the #1 fundraiser for the Wear Red Campaign, as the employee-owned raised $52, 000 through in-store fundraising.

To surpass their previous total, Kinney Drugs is giving customers the opportunity to donate $1 to receive a red dress magnet at all Kinney stores.

Additionally this year, the company added a new twist; a “Spot the Magnet” contest.

The contest will encourage customers to place their magnets on their vehicle to raise community awareness of heart disease and stroke in women. If a customers magnet is randomly “spotted” in a Kinney parking lot, on person per week per location will win a $10 Kinney Drugs gift care.

Kinney Drugs President Rebecca Bubel, R.Ph., commented on the new contest and optimism for the campaign.

“Kinney is so privileged to have the most generous customers, employees, and business partners who helped us exceed our fundraising goals last year, and we thank them for their generosity. As a healthcare company, it’s important for Kinney to support organizations such as the American Heart Association, who are working to improve the health of our local communities,” shared Bubel. “By partnering with the AHA, we can bring awareness to their message and help our patients live healthier lives.”

The Wear Red Campaign and “Spot the Magnet” contest will take place at all Kinney Drugs locations throughout the month of February 2021.