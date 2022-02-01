WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The social media platform, Ask.fm has had an online presence for over a decade and has connected hundreds of millions of users across the world.

The website, now with an accompanying app, allows users to create an anonymous profile and ask other users questions and submit answers. However, local experts are flagging the platform as a source of cyberbullying.

Cassidy Creno, from the Victim’s Assistance Center of Jefferson County, said that platforms such as Ask.fm may give users a “false sense of security” due to the app’s anonymous nature.

“Having that anonymous aspect gives children, teens and adults the sense of security that no one will find out who their questions or comments came from, and that’s not true,” Creno said.

“So it is very dangerous and allows for people to be very negative online, posting inappropriate contact, cyber bullying, other people, and for children to be cyberbullied,” she added.

Although Ask.fm does ask for age verification of 13, Creno said there is no true way to tell how old other users on the app or website are.

Because of this, Creno said Ask.fm has constantly been a source of drama and bullying, especially among teens.

“It’s gone through a couple of generations and has consistently been negative and the source of drama and conflict for teenage groups,” Creno warned. “So if you have something negative to say to someone, they turn to Ask.fm hoping that they can do this anonymously.”

The Victim’s Assistance Center is also continuing to educate teens and parents on this app to create awareness on its dangers, hoping to prevent any cyberbullying cases in the North Country.

“I think that targeting this app early and raising awareness will hopefully eliminate any cases that would come in, or to eliminate children being cyberbullied on this app. The more you wait for a case to come up and the more you wait for something, uh, drastic to happen,” Creno concluded.