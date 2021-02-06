Ask the Expert: What is BioTE pellet therapy and how can it help me with my symptoms?

ABC50 NOW

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WWTI) – Dr. Kiri Brandy, General Surgeon and Owner of MediSpa at St. Lawrence Surgery, tells us about BioTE in this segment of Ask the Expert.

BioTE is a bio-identical hormone pellet. In order to be a candidate for the pellet, you have to have a consultation at MediSpa.

Dr. Brandy explained that BioTE is indicated for women over 25 and men over 30 that are experiencing symptoms like joint pain, decreased muscle recovery, decreased libido, different changes with their weight and mental fog. She said that checking your hormones might alleviate some of these symptoms rather than going on medication for them.

Learn more from the experts at MediSpa at St. Lawrence Surgery

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story