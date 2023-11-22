WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – North country Assemblyman Scott Gray is proposing a compromise aimed at reducing the burden of new ammunition purchase restrictions on law-abiding gun owners in New York state.

Gray, who represents the 116th assembly district, is hoping to minimize the delay and confusion surrounding the new restrictions—enacted since September—that are hampering both sportsmen and gun store owners across New York.

While I do not support the new Concealed Carry Improvement Act provisions, I aim to make some improvements. Protecting the rights of gun owners while executing proper safety protocols is a delicate balance. There is a way to do it, and I believe this legislation will ease the strain of this new process on gun owners. Assemblyman Scott Gray (R), 116th District NYS assembly

Bill A.8161 proposes that a background check for the initial purchase of ammunition would still be required, however, upon approval, a certification will be issued that can be used for a twelve-month period. With this certification, consumers will not be required to go through another arduous background check for a year when purchasing ammunition.

Gray added that he hopes both sides can come together and pass common-sense legislation.