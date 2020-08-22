Assemblyman learns from St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — Assemblyman Mark Walczyk took time to ride-along with local law enforcement.
Walczyk posted to his social media on August 22 regarding an educational ride-along tour. The Assemblyman rode in the passenger seat of a Sheriff vehicle, spent time in their office and received his own badge.
Photos from the visit are featured below:
