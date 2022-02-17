WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A local lawmaker is seeking to represent the North Country in the New York State Senate.

New York State District 116 Assemblyman Mark Walczyk confirmed that he is running for New York State Senate for the 48th District Seat.

Assemblyman Walczyk confirmed this on his Facebook and Twitter in a post stating:

I’m running for NYS Senate because I believe Northern New York is worth fighting for.

His candidacy announcement follows Senator Patty Ritchie’s announcement on February 16 stating that she would not be seeking reelection for the upcoming term. Senator Ritchie had served in the 48th State Senate seat since 2011.

Walczyk also previously worked for Senator Ritchie on her campaign until he resigned in March of 2018. Since then he served on Watertown City Council and then is now completing his second term as NYS Assemblyman.