Assemblyman Walczyk named top minority member of NYS Higher Education Committee

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A local Assemblyman has been named the top minority member of the states Higher Education Committee.

Assemblyman Mark Walczyk announced that he has been named the New York State’s Assembly Ranking Member on the Higher Education Committee.

According to Assemblyman Walczyk, the Higher Education Committee reviews policy initiatives and funding funding.

Walczyk currently represents five colleges throughout St. Lawrence and Jefferson Counties including, Jefferson Community College, SUNY Potsdam, SUNY Canton, St. Lawrence University and Clarkson University.

Assemblyman Walczyk commented on his new role.

“I’ve personally strived to build great relationships with colleges across the Front Yard of America and I’m incredibly humbled to be named to this leadership role on the Higher Education Committee,” said Assemblyman Walczyk. “I’m looking forward to diving into the policy work of the committee and fighting for common-sense policy that will improve colleges across the state, especially ones in the Front Yard of America.”

Additionally, during the 2021-2022 Legislative Session, Assemblyman Walczyk will serve as a member on the Transportation, energy, cities, social services, corrections and rural resources committees.

